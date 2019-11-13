Road work on Island Highway could cause some delays in View Royal

Temporary lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Beaumont and View Royal avenues

West Shore commuters will have to deal with temporary lane closures along Island Highway due to road work between Beaumont and View Royal avenues. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore commuters will have to deal with temporary lane closures along Island Highway due to road work on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and Thursday, Nov. 14.

Drivers are advised to expect delays between Beaumont and View Royal avenues – a 500-metre stretch of roadway.

ALSO READ: New playground in View Royal’s Marler Park to be completed later this year

Traffic will alternate with lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The use of alternate routes is recommended to avoid delays.

Emergency vehicles will be given priority and will have quick access as required. The Town of View Royal asks drivers to lower their speeds and use caution when travelling through the construction zone.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.