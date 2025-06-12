 Skip to content
Roaming water buffalo herd strolls streets of Surrey

Local farm confirmed that 24 female heifers had escaped but were corralled with help from police
Anna Burns
Tesfa Farms confirmed on its social media Wednesday (June 11) that 24 female water buffalo had escaped and roamed the streets of Surrey before being corralled.Tesfa Farms/ Facebook

If you saw a large herd of water buffalo roaming the streets in Fleetwood or Port Kells today, you were not dreaming. 

The herd had attracted attention on X and Instagram, with posts showing the herd wandering down a residential street.

Tesfa Farms confirmed on its social media Wednesday (June 11) that 24 female heifers had escaped. 

"They swam through the culvert under 176 and went for a leisurely walk up to 168th. We had witnesses calmly follow until they got spooked and ran up the road," reads the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 604 CULTURE (@604culture)

They thanked the community members and three RCMP officers who helped corral the herd and load them. 

"We do routinely check our fences but being a farm in an urban area comes with challenges one being people often trespass, let their dogs chase our animals (in our field) and this can lead to weakened areas of fence. They are gentle, curious animals. All those involved in the physical round up are very familiar with the herd," reads the post. 

 

Anna Burns

About the Author: Anna Burns

I cover breaking news, health care, court and social issues-related topics for the Surrey Now-Leader.
