Robbery investigation near Black Creek results in four arrests

Police dogs, helicopter, and RCMP tactic team, deployed on scene after reports of erratic driving

The Comox Valley RCMP released a statement concerning a robbery investigation prompted by erratic driving involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 a.m., on Oct. 16, near Black Creek.

A major police response was deployed after a caller mentioned the possibility of this incident being the result of an armed robbery.

Both the Campbell River and Comox Valley RCMP, along with the help of the BC Highway Patrol found a suspect vehicle near Cranberry Lane, a few kilometres south of the Campbell River airport.

Comox Valley resident Jenna Pollock was on the scene and described an interaction she had with the police forces.

“We were out in the area hunting and mushroom picking,” said Pollock. “When we first pulled onto Cranberry Lane, just before 2 p.m., there was a bunch of undercover and marked cop cars. They asked us what we were doing… They told us something was going on and to avoid the area.

“Then a little more up the road another cop stopped us and informed us that they were looking for three suspects wearing all black and possibly armed with guns. They suspected that they were hiding out in the woods in that area.”

Const. Monika Terragni, the media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP, stated that four suspects were apprehended during the operation, which received support from the Island District Emergency Response Team, police dogs, and an RCMP helicopter.

The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

The Record has reached out to the RCMP for additional information.