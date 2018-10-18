Robbery suspects ram Sooke police car while fleeing officers

Two robbery suspects rammed a marked police car just east of Sooke town centre this morning after a police officer on patrol in the area noticed suspicious activity, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Drennan Road and Highway 14.

The police officer saw two men in a U-Haul cube truck, with Alberta plates. The officer pulled in front of the cube truck, which was stationary at the time, to inquire about their activity in the area.

The driver of the truck rammed the police car – making enough room to escape – and fled eastbound on Sooke Road at a high rate of speed. No plate number was obtained from the vehicle.

The two suspects are described as Caucasian, wearing black and grey hoodies, dishevelled in appearance, and likely in their 20s.

Minor damage was sustained to the police car and the officer was not injured. Police continue the search for the truck and suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

