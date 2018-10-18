Robbery suspects ram Sooke police car while fleeing officers

Police searching for cube van and suspects

Two robbery suspects rammed a marked police car just east of Sooke town centre this morning after a police officer on patrol in the area noticed suspicious activity, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Drennan Road and Highway 14.

The police officer saw two men in a U-Haul cube truck, with Alberta plates. The officer pulled in front of the cube truck, which was stationary at the time, to inquire about their activity in the area.

The driver of the truck rammed the police car – making enough room to escape – and fled eastbound on Sooke Road at a high rate of speed. No plate number was obtained from the vehicle.

The two suspects are described as Caucasian, wearing black and grey hoodies, dishevelled in appearance, and likely in their 20s.

Minor damage was sustained to the police car and the officer was not injured. Police continue the search for the truck and suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Carr, Morneau off to China next month to deepen commerce
Next story
Nova Scotia works to stop underage online cannabis sales

Just Posted

Amalgmation advocate acknowledges lots of ‘angst’ among electorate, but positive about referendum outcome

Non-binding referendum asks Victoria and Saanich residents to endorse citizens’ assembly

UPDATE: Tent city campers told to leave Oak Bay, given outstanding bill

Police department delivers $1,882 bill for damages from fall of 2017

West Shore teens fined for possession of pot on Wednesday

Two teens receive $230 fines for smoking pot in public

Robbery suspects ram Sooke police car while fleeing officers

Police searching for cube van and suspects

Victoria Royals defeat defending champion Broncos

Victoria’s six-game homestand continues this weekend

WATCH: Twelve Angry Jurors puts a new spin on an old tale

Canadian College of Performing Arts opens season with reworked version of Reginald Rose teleplay

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister

Nurses delivered thousands of postcards to the front steps of the B.C. legislature, each carrying a message for violence prevention

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

Openly gay, female priest of B.C. church defying norms

Andrea Brennan serves Fernie at pivotal time in church’s history

Nova Scotia works to stop underage online cannabis sales

The government cannabis retailer moves to prevent workaround of online-age verification

Foster care is ‘superhighway to homelessness,’ B.C. youth advocate says

Katherine McParland grew up in foster care and lived on the streets

Carr, Morneau off to China next month to deepen commerce

Carr says Canada and China aren’t embarking on formal free trade talks

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store

On the first day cannabis was legal a young entrepreneur capitalized on cookie sales

Most Read