Robbery suspects who rammed Sooke police car still at large

Cube van found abandoned in East Sooke

The two robbery suspects who rammed a marked police car just east of Sooke town centre at about 10:10 a.m. on Thursday morning remain at large, but the U-Haul cube truck that the duo was driving has been found.

The incident took place in the area of Drennan Road and Highway 14 when a police officer on patrol in the area noticed suspicious activity, police said.

The police officer saw two men in a U-Haul cube truck, with Alberta plates, and the officer pulled in front of the cube truck, which was stationary at the time, to inquire about their activity in the area.

The driver of the truck rammed the police car – making enough room to escape – and fled eastbound on Sooke Road at a high rate of speed. No plate number was obtained from the vehicle.

The cube truck was recovered on Friday in East Sooke and taken back to the RCMP station where an examination discovered damage consistent with the ramming event.

“This sort of thing isn’t common,” said Sargeant Clayton Wiebe, of the Sooke RCMP.

“In my twenty years, I guess I can remember eight or ten incidents where a police car has been rammed. I was rammed a couple of times (in that period).”

The two suspects, who remain at large, are described as Caucasian, wearing black and grey hoodies, dishevelled in appearance, and likely in their 20s.

Damage to the police car is estimated at $5,000 and the officer driving the vehicle was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


