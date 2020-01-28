Robbie Burns Day celebrated in Saanich Peninsula

Robert Burns is celebrated for his contribution to Scottish culture

Piping hot haggis Fraser Orr, owner of Fraser Orr’s Butcher and Deli in Saanichton, ‘pays the piper’ William Burns of the Saanich Peninsula Pipe Band, during his annual visit to Orr’s on Robbie Burns Day, Jan. 25. Orr, considered by some to be the best haggis maker on this side of the Atlantic, and Burns celebrated the Scottish Poet, Robert Burns, for his contribution to Scottish culture. (Submitted by Bill Burns)

Fraser Orr, owner of Fraser Orr’s Butcher and Deli in Saanichton, paid the piper, William Burns of the Saanich Peninsula Pipe Band on Jan. 25, during his annual visit on Robbie Burns Day.

Orr, considered by some to be the best haggis maker on this side of the Atlantic, and Burns celebrated the Scottish Poet, Robert Burns, for his contribution to Scottish culture.

Burns makes his annual visit to Orr every Jan. 25, the birthday of Scotland’s Robbie Burns.

Robbie Burns was a poet and lyricist, famous for his words and music, including the yule-tide favourite: Auld Land Syne.

His birthday – 2020 would be his 261st – is celebrated around the world.

