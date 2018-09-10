Rock slide closes Malahat in both directions Monday morning

Crews are currently on scene assessing environmental impact

The Malahat is closed in both directions due to a rockslide. (Instagram/bokarrasvlogs)

The Malahat is closed in both directions just north of Goldstream Park due to a rock slide Monday morning.

Geotechnical engineers are currently on scene, assessing the environmental impact.

There are currently no detours available through this stretch of road.

The next update will be coming at 10 a.m.

Malahat, Highway #1, is closed both directions because of rocks falling onto the highway. Crews onscene assessing the enviromental impact. Updates to come. #yyjtraffic — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 10, 2018

#BCHwy1 #Malahat CLOSED in both directions at the Summit due to rocks on road. Assessment in progress. https://t.co/urjInqhOfe — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 10, 2018

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com