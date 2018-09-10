The Malahat is closed in both directions due to a rockslide. (Instagram/bokarrasvlogs)

Rock slide closes Malahat in both directions Monday morning

Crews are currently on scene assessing environmental impact

The Malahat is closed in both directions just north of Goldstream Park due to a rock slide Monday morning.

Geotechnical engineers are currently on scene, assessing the environmental impact.

There are currently no detours available through this stretch of road.

The next update will be coming at 10 a.m.

More to come.

The Malahat is closed in both directions due to a rockslide. (Google maps photo)

