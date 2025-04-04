Rock smashes through Tesla windshield, injures pregnant woman: B.C. police

Police are investigating to determine if it was a criminal act

Vancouver police are investigating after a pregnant woman was injured when a rock smashed through a Tesla windshield while driving.

The woman was a passenger in a grey 2022 Tesla that was travelling northbound on Nanaimo Street in the evening of March 30. As the vehicle passed East 27th Avenue, a two-pound rock smashed through the windshield and hit the woman before landing on the vehicle's floorboard. She was injured, but is now recovering.

The Vancouver Police Department says investigators are working to determine whether it was a criminal act, and if someone intentionally targeted the Tesla. Investigators examined the vehicle and searched the neighbourhood for more evident, but officers "don't yet know where the rock cam from or what caused it to strike the vehicle," according to a release Thursday (April 3).

"This very serious incident could have easily resulted in someone's death, but for a few inches," Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Vancouver police are investigating after a pregnant woman was injured when a rock smashed through a Tesla windshield while driving in Vancouver on March 30, 2025. Vancouver police provided a comparison of the size of the rock. (Vancouver Police Department/handout)

Police are asking for any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam video, from Nanaimo Street, between East 29th and 22nd avenues between 8:40 and 9 p.m. on March 30, to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-4021.

Vancouver police previously said that between Jan. 1 and March 21, 2025, there have been "eight confirmed acts of mischief in Vancouver that police believe are politically motivated and in opposition to Tesla owner Elon Musk's political affiliation with the U.S. government." Police added all files remain open and are actively being investigated.

In Vancouver, a man allegedly vandalized a Tesla dealership in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood. The alleged vandalism in Vancouver follows other incidents in parts of Canada and the U.S. where people set Teslas and their chargers on fire. Tesla superchargers at a Nanaimo mall were out of service after they were allegedly tampered with, causing two of the units to catch fire.

The U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi called the acts "nothing short of domestic terrorism." In a March 18 press release, Bondi said the U.S. Department of Justice has already charged some people and there are plans to continue investigations.

The alleged crimes come as tensions have heightened around Tesla products and Tesla CEO Musk, who has become a senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump amid an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and Canada.

Tesla was also removed from the Vancouver International Auto Show over safety concerns. The organizers gave Tesla "multiple opportunities to voluntarily withdraw" from the show, but declined to each time. The organizers then made the decision to remove the company from the event's lineup.