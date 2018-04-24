Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Emily Haines Metric lead singer and keyboardist Emily Haines performs at Rock the Shores in Colwood. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Youth artists will have the chance of a lifetime to perform alongside a number of high profile bands as part of a competition this summer.

As part of Rock the Rink, put on by West Shore Parks and Recreation in partnerhip with Atomique Productions and the Zone, youth bands aged 18 and under can sign up to compete for the grand prize of playing a set at Rock the Shores in Colwood in July.

RELATED: Rock the Shores lineup announced for July

“Rock the Rink brings together the community to show our support to the youth of our region. There are so many events for adults or children under 12 and often the youth demographic gets left out,” said Carly Bryson with West Shore Parks and Recreation, noting many youth use music as a method of recreation.

“Many youth also use music as a form of self-expression and a therapeutic outlet. In a time where mental health struggles are on a rise we want to encourage positive ways for youth to express their thoughts and feelings and make meaningful connections to others and their community.”

Bands looking to audition can send a bio and a song demo to cbryson@westshorerecreation.ca by May 4.

Bands chosen to play Rock the Rink will be announced on May 11.

From there, bands will battle it out and a panel of celebrity judges will crown the winner to play at Rock the Shores.

Rock the Rink takes place on June 9 at the Juan de Fuca curling rink (1767 Island Hwy.) from 7 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

For more information visit westshorerecreation.ca.

