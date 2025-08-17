Rodeo bull on way to get hooves trimmed escapes, runs wild on Abbotsford highway

Brahma bull from Kamloops escaped farm in Matsqui, ends up shutting down traffic on Highway 11

This bull escaped a farm in Matsqui where he was due to have his hooves trimmed, made it to Highway 11 in Abbotsford and had to be tranquilized in order for crews to get him onto a trailer on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. The bull was not injured.

A rodeo bull on his way to get his hooves trimmed escaped a farm in Matsqui causing drivers to steer clear of him after a highway in Abbotsford was shut down as a result on Saturday.

The incident happened sometime before 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 16.

"We had a client from Kamloops bring a Brahma bull down to Abbotsford for us to urgently trim before he was headed off to a rodeo in Alberta, and well, you can tell from the pictures, 'you can’t take the rodeo out of the bull,'" according to a social media post from The Happy Hoofer.

"The bull, clearly worked up from the ride down, ended up busting through our staff, a fence and gate at a local Matsqui farm and made it out onto the Abby/Sumas Hwy."

Highway 11 was closed in both directions from McCallum Road to Bateman Road as Abbotsford Police Department, farmers and veterinary staff tried to wrangle the bull.

Police reported that the bull was tranquilized by a local veterinarian and was uninjured.

One photo showed him having his hooves trimmed right on the highway, before he was loaded into a trailer.

"The best part of this story is that we advocated for it not to be put down, and he still got his feet trimmed after all the drama," said The Happy Hoofer.

By 2:10 p.m., both lanes of the highway had reopened.