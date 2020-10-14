Rogers announces 5G service for customers across Greater Victoria

Service extends into Sidney, the West Shore and Sooke

Rogers Canada has added 5G network services to Greater Victoria residents, including the West Shore, Sidney, and Sooke. (Canadian Press photo)

Rogers has expanded its 5G services into Greater Victoria, including Sidney, the West Shore and Sooke.

The telecommunication company’s latest announcement provides 51 towns and cities across the province with 5G, touted as one of the country’s fastest cellular networks.

“We’re excited to roll out 5G to more communities large and small so that customers in British Columbia can use the latest 5G devices to their full potential,” said Brent Johnston, president of wireless services at Rogers Communications.

Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion to Canada’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 2026.

The service expands beyond Victoria into Saanich, Sidney, Sooke, View Royal, Langford, North Saanich, Central Saanich, Colwood, and Esquimalt.

Rogers’ competitiors Bell and Telus serves 5G to its customers through Victoria and sections of Saanich.

