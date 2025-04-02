Rogers, NHL agree to new 'monumental' 12-year, $11 billion media rights deal

The deal will begin for the 2026-27 season, after the last deal expires

The future of national media coverage for the National Hockey League (NHL) is remaining in the hands of Rogers Communications.

After a new deal was reported for a couple days, the NHL and Rogers officially announced the deal on Wednesday, April 2, which is 12 years and valued at $11 billion Canadian.

The @NHL and @Rogers announce monumental 12-year national media rights deal.



Under the new agreement, fans in Canada will have access to more live national games than ever before and fewer regional blackouts.



“The NHL has been a terrific partner for over a decade, and we’re proud to continue our partnership and bring more great fan experiences and best-in-class broadcasts to Canadians,” said Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri in a press release. “Hockey is Canada’s game and we’re proud to be the home of hockey. Sports are core to our company, and these rights are the most valuable sports rights in Canada.”

With the previous deal between the NHL and Rogers have a year remained, this new contract will start at the beginning of the 2026-27 season, meaning it will run until the conclusion of the 2037-38 season.

“For more than a decade, Rogers has done an incredible job of conveying what NHL hockey, our players and our teams mean to hockey fans and their communities from coast to coast to coast,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “We’re thrilled to continue our landmark partnership for an additional 12 years. The NHL and Rogers have a shared commitment to best serving Canadian fans and the unmatched passion that they have for our game, and we are particularly excited that through this agreement, we’ll bring more live games to more fans across Canada.”

Under the new agreement, fans across the country are to expect more national games and less regional blackouts. It will also include:

National rights across all platforms, including TV, digital, and streaming, for all national regular season games, in all languages;

National rights to all playoff games, the Stanley Cup Final and all special events, and tentpole events, in all languages;

Out-of-market rights for all regional games;

The exclusive category sponsor for the NHL and all NHL tentpole events held in Canada.

“Hockey is part of the fabric of Canadian culture and our long-term relationship with the NHL helped make Sportsnet Canada’s #1 sports media brand,” said Rogers Sports and Media president Colette Watson. “Canadians overwhelmingly choose Sportsnet, and we are investing in this partnership, so fans have access to more games, more content and more choice from their favourite teams across the league.”