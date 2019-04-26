Roller skating is starting up at the Archie Browning Centre in Esquimalt (File contributed/ Andrea Boyes)

Roller skating is making a comeback in Esquimalt

The first drop-in roller skating event in decades starts tonight

After decades of absence, roller blades are making a return to the rink in Esquimalt.

The first session of a summer-long weekly roller skate will be at the Archie Browning Sports Centre tonight starting at 7 p.m.

For Martin Newham, co-owner of Roller Skate Victoria, the push for a skating event wasn’t just a business move, it was a nostalgic homage to his own teenage years.

“It’s very exciting because it’s where I skated as a kid in the ‘80s, and now I’m helping to bring it back,” he said. “It’s been so long since it’s been there, but people are very interested.”

ALSO READ: Eves of Destruction crush the competition, open Victoria roller derby season

Roller Skate Victoria is supplying all of the skates, which people of all ages can rent for $4.20. Admission into the rink is an additional $5.75, bringing the total to $9.95 per person.

“We really wanted it to be under $10 to make it accessible for everyone,” said Andrea Boyes, co-owner of Roller Skate Victoria. “This will be a public skate style like you’d see when you’re ice skating. It’s a no frills, fun family event.”

ALSO READ: Skating’s secret tonic for the soul

There will be three instructors on scene to help anyone who might need a few tips with the classic quad-style skates.

Roller skating nights will continue to run on Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. from April 26 until August 30. An official skating party is scheduled to happen on May 24.

Some helmets will be available for people to borrow, but participants are encouraged to bring their own helmets if possible.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning
Next story
VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Just Posted

Woman taken to hospital after mattress fire in Victoria inn

Victoria Fire responded after multiple calls of a fire at the inn

Successful open heart surgery prompts Victoria family to rally for Jeans Day

Remy Currie was born with a heart defect and underwent surgery at the BC Children’s Hospital

Cougar spotted in Gorge Road East area

Victoria police are asking people to stay away from the area

Roller skating is making a comeback in Esquimalt

The first drop-in roller skating event in decades starts tonight

Gifted rhododendrons create new garden for the Township of Esquimalt

Rhododrendrons to be planted April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon in Esquimalt Gorge Park.

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Highway 14, near Sooke, re-opens to alternating traffic

Fallen tree closed highway this afternoon

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Most Read