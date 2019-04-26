Roller skating is making a comeback in Esquimalt

Roller skating is starting up at the Archie Browning Centre in Esquimalt (File contributed/ Andrea Boyes)

After decades of absence, roller blades are making a return to the rink in Esquimalt.

The first session of a summer-long weekly roller skate will be at the Archie Browning Sports Centre tonight starting at 7 p.m.

For Martin Newham, co-owner of Roller Skate Victoria, the push for a skating event wasn’t just a business move, it was a nostalgic homage to his own teenage years.

“It’s very exciting because it’s where I skated as a kid in the ‘80s, and now I’m helping to bring it back,” he said. “It’s been so long since it’s been there, but people are very interested.”

Roller Skate Victoria is supplying all of the skates, which people of all ages can rent for $4.20. Admission into the rink is an additional $5.75, bringing the total to $9.95 per person.

“We really wanted it to be under $10 to make it accessible for everyone,” said Andrea Boyes, co-owner of Roller Skate Victoria. “This will be a public skate style like you’d see when you’re ice skating. It’s a no frills, fun family event.”

There will be three instructors on scene to help anyone who might need a few tips with the classic quad-style skates.

Roller skating nights will continue to run on Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. from April 26 until August 30. An official skating party is scheduled to happen on May 24.

Some helmets will be available for people to borrow, but participants are encouraged to bring their own helmets if possible.

