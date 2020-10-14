Rolling closures on Pat Bay Highway for filming in Saanich, Sidney

Film crews will be shooting on the Pat Bay Highway from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Oct. 14 and 15. Traffic control personnel will be guiding drivers through a planned detour. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich residents may be able to spot a shot or two of the district in an upcoming movie as film crews will be working on the Pat Bay Highway between the McKenzie on- and off-ramps this week.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, filming will be taking place at two locations on the highway from Oct. 14 to 17 – possibly until Oct. 23.

On Oct. 14 and 15, filming is set to take place on the highway in Saanich overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. While the film crews work, the section of the Pat Bay Highway between the McKenzie exit and the on-ramp will be closed, the ministry said in a written statement to Black Press Media. Signage will be posted and traffic control personnel will be present to guide drivers through a planned detour.

The film crews will also be shooting further north along the highway in Sidney on Oct. 17 or 23. The ministry explained that from midnight to 6 a.m. there will be rolling closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between McDonald Park and Lands End roads.

“Crews plan to film their vehicle driving with the flow of traffic and police will escort the film vehicle,” a ministry representative said. “The production company has confirmed that there won’t be any stops to traffic, but the police will prevent drivers from passing the picture vehicle that will be driving at the posted speed.”

