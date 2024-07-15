Rolling thunder raises red flag for B.C.’s wildfire battle

Storms and wind forecast for mid-week, south-central, southeast B.C. still facing high heat

Thunderstorms will be rolling into eastern B.C. by mid-week and winds will pick up, which the BC Wildfire Service says has the potential to increase fire activity in the province.

The service says the hot and dry trend that has already led to increased fire activity will continue throughout the southern half of B.C.

Environment Canada has maintained heat warnings for parts of the southern Interior from the Fraser Canyon up to the south Cariboo as well as the Okanagan Valley, the area along the Canada-U.S. border and the Kootenay Lake area.

The weather office says daytime highs in the 30s are expected through the week.

The BC Wildfire Service says a20-person crew from Nova Scotia came in over the weekend to help fight fires, while two firefighting aircraft from Ontario have landed and will be stationed in Williams Lake.

Despite all the radio, TV and social media posts spreading the news about the campfire ban on Friday, the Chilliwack Fire Department said in a statement that its crews attended several campfires over the weekend to put them out and issue fines.

Those who violate a burning ban face a ticket of $1,150 and may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000.

The number of active wildfires continues to hover at about 150, including a one-hectare blaze the service says is “highly visible” from the Trans-Canada Highway between Chilliwack and Hope.

B.C.’s driver information service DriveBC says one eastbound lane is closed for a five-kilometre stretch between Chilliwack and Hope.

The wildfire service says the blaze is about one hectare in size and two initial attack crews and a helicopter from the provincial service are assisting the local fire department.

READ ALSO: B.C. Wildfire Service says several new fires ignited by lightning since Friday

READ ALSO: Driftwood art mammoth torched as heat bakes Vancouver Island beach