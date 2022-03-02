Traffic was backd up on Sooke ROad due to a orllover crash around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy of EMily Campbell-Meznies/Facebook)

Rollover accident backs up traffic on Sooke Road

Alternating traffic can be avoided by taking Kangaroo Road

A rollover accident has backed up traffic on Sooke Road between Kangaroo Road and the four-lane section.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. involving one vehicle, with police and an ambulance responding. Traffic was blocked in both directions but has since been cleared for alternating one-lane traffic, according to local Facebook pages.

The road has since been cleared and crews have left the scene, as of just after 4:30 p.m. No critical injuries were reported, according to Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop.

People leaving Sooke headed east can avoid the accident by driving along Kangaroo Road and going down Happy Valley Road.

RCMP officials were unavailable for comment.

