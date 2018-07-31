Truck flips at Wilkinson-Interurban intersection

First responders attended to a rolled over truck in the five-way intersection of Wilkinson Road and Interurban in West Saanich at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The MVI occurred when the driver of an older-style truck was making a left hand turn from Interurban onto Wilkinson, said area resident Dan Paterson, who called 911 the time of the incident. The driver of a sedan was crossing through the intersection along Interurban and clipped the back of the truck as it was turning, spinning the truck around and then flipping it, he said.

According to Paterson three people were in the sedan, a male and two females. At least one of the women went to the hospital with cuts and minor injuries. A young male and female in their early 20s were in the truck with the female also taken to hospital.

Three ambulances, three Saanich Fire vehicles and police arrived. An ambulance took the driver of the car to the hospital to deal with minor injuries, said Bob Schuttinga of Saanich Fire.

The intersection’s already heavy traffic was delayed due to the MVI but the intersection reopened shortly after, by about 4 p.m.

– files from Wolf Depner