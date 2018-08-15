(Gazette file photo)

Rollover crash in Colwood occurred after driver had epileptic seizure

Colwood Fire used the Jaws of Life to extricate two people inside the vehicle

Crews responded to a rollover crash in the front yard of a home at Kelly and Pickford roads in Colwood Tuesday evening.

Colwood Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Greg Chow said firefighters were called just after 5 p.m. and when they arrived on scene they found a single vehicle on its side. The vehicle had rolled, taking out a fence before landing in the yard of a home.

West Shore RCMP Const. Matt Baker said the crash occurred as a result of the male driver suffering from an epileptic seizure while driving east on Kelly Road.

“The vehicle clipped an unoccupied red truck which was parked legally on Kelly Road, causing it to lose control, flip, and come to rest in the bushes of a house,” Baker said.

The two occupants inside the vehicle, the male driver and a female passenger, were extracted using the Jaws of Life. The pair were conscious while being rescued and both were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Kelly Road was shut down for approximately two hours after the incident.

There was no one in the house at the time of the crash.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Saanich mayor and council will usher in new year with a pay cut
Next story
Two new candidates step forward for Victoria city council

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

13-year-old Langford boy missing

West Shore RCMP say Alex Meickle was likely headed to Tofino

Greater Victoria-based digital crisis line sees spike in chats

Service allows youth to chat with volunteers through instant messaging services, text message

Rollover crash in Colwood occurred after driver had epileptic seizure

Colwood Fire used the Jaws of Life to extricate two people inside the vehicle

UVic chemist claims international prize for ‘reversible’ preservative

University of Victoria green chemist and civil engineer Heather Buckley led a… Continue reading

Reader photos: Greater Victoria’s hazy skies

Lingering smoke from wildfires contributed to the province issuing a smoky skies bulletin

RCMP deploys officers to help B.C. communities impacted by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to communities particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

442 Squadron medevacs injured fisherman at Graham Island

442 Squadron medevacs injured fisherman at Graham Island

Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

VIDEO: B.C. brother-and-sister RCMP officers Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna spoke on the contentious removal of John A. Macdonald

Most Read