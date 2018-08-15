Rollover crash in Colwood occurred after driver had epileptic seizure

Colwood Fire used the Jaws of Life to extricate two people inside the vehicle

Crews responded to a rollover crash in the front yard of a home at Kelly and Pickford roads in Colwood Tuesday evening.

Colwood Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Greg Chow said firefighters were called just after 5 p.m. and when they arrived on scene they found a single vehicle on its side. The vehicle had rolled, taking out a fence before landing in the yard of a home.

West Shore RCMP Const. Matt Baker said the crash occurred as a result of the male driver suffering from an epileptic seizure while driving east on Kelly Road.

“The vehicle clipped an unoccupied red truck which was parked legally on Kelly Road, causing it to lose control, flip, and come to rest in the bushes of a house,” Baker said.

The two occupants inside the vehicle, the male driver and a female passenger, were extracted using the Jaws of Life. The pair were conscious while being rescued and both were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Kelly Road was shut down for approximately two hours after the incident.

There was no one in the house at the time of the crash.

