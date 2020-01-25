A structure fire was reported on Camrose Crescent just before midnight on Friday. (Google Maps)

‘Room and contents’ fire sparks in Saanich neighbourhood while residents were home

Investigation into cause of fire underway

A structure fire drew emergency crews to a Saanich neighbourhood just before midnight on Friday.

The Saanich Fire Department was called to the 1200-block of Camrose Crescent around 11:40 p.m. and crews could see smoke coming from the building when they arrived, explained Platoon Capt. James Crighton.

READ ALSO: Home oil tank to blame for spill in Esquimalt’s Gorge Creek

Firefighters entered the building and found that there was a “room and contents fire” inside.

Five fire trucks were dispatched but the first unit dealt with the fire, Crighton noted.

Crews noted that the residents were home at the time, but no further information was available on their condition or on how they got out of the home.

A fan was used to pressurize the building to manage smoke and investigators arrived to determine the cause of the fire.

Crighton emphasized that this is a good reminder for residents to check their smoke detectors and have their combustible appliances serviced. Having a maintenance schedule is better than waiting until there’s a problem, he said.

READ ALSO: Saanich swaps last propane-powered Zamboni for electric model

Residents are invited to call the fire department for assistance in ensuring their home is safe. The Fire Prevention Unit can come to do an inspection of people’s homes and tell them what they need to do to ensure their safety, Crighton noted.

He emphasized that having appliances maintenance annually doesn’t remove all risks as mechanical issues can still occur, but taking precautions to make the residence safer helps.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide
Next story
Sidney woman promises to pay back anonymous donor who covered her back rent

Just Posted

Victoria PD will continue to patrol James Bay for wolf seen Saturday

But police also say they will return to regular duties

Local Monarchist says Saanich Peninsula would be a ‘great place’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bruce Hallsor also expects the couple’s professional opportunities to lie outside Greater Victoria

Court rejects mistrial for accused Victoria drug dealer who fired his lawyer

Horst Schirmer filed a mistrial application on basis of receiving incompetent representation

Saanich seeks young residents to serve on 2020 advisory committees

Youth members must be between 16 and 24 years old

VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

Police ask that children and pets be taken inside

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read