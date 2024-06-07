Rossland family hides from bear after it breaks into home

A Rossland family is recovering after a bear broke into their rosslan

A Rossland family is recovering after a bear broke into their home over the weekend.

The homeowner called Trail and Greater District RCMP on Sunday, just before 1 a.m., to report that a bear was breaking into their home in the 1400-block of Columbia Avenue. The woman locked herself, her children and her dog in an upstairs room to hide from the bear until officers could arrive.

RCMP say that when police arrived, one of the officers had to force open the front door which freed the bear that had ended trapped inside the home.

No one was injured, but the family was very shaken up, Trail RCMP said in a release Tuesday (June 4).

"The family did the right thing at the right time by calling the police and sheltering in place," Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

"This was a scary incident for them as it would be for anyone. The BC Conservation Office Service was notified about the incident and hopefully will follow up with the family. Please secure all of your garbage and potential food sources to help prevent incidents like this from occurring."