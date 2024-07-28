Rough seas sink all but the most determined bathtub racers in Nanaimo

Ladysmith's Trevor Short wins great race in one hour, 38 minutes

Trevor Short reaches the beach first at the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race on Sunday, July 28.

Trevor Short reaches the beach first at the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race on Sunday, July 28.

The waves washed out some of the tubbers, but a determined group made it around the whole course at this year's Great International World Bathtub Race.

The Nanaimo Marine Festival came to a close Sunday, July 28, with the great race in Nanaimo Harbour, starting and finishing at Maffeo Sutton Park.

This year's winner was Trevor Short of Ladysmith, who won for the second time, making it to the Winchelsea Islands and back in one hour, 38 minutes, 13 seconds, in his super-modified tub.

Short had no idea he was holding down the lead, and thought he was closer to fourth or fifth place as he neared the finish line. He registered that there were no other tubs waiting at the lagoon, but still found it hard to believe he had won.

"There was definitely a couple beeps to cover my words…" Short said. "I was pretty stoked to hit the beach this year. I had a couple feelings at certain times that I didn't think we were going to finish, but we ended up pulling through."

He said the ocean was lumpy and unpredictable. In the days leading up to race day, skippers were being told to expect calm seas, but he had a "weird feeling" that would change.

"Considering the conditions, [the tub] ran pretty reasonable," Short said. "It ran a lot slower than it would on a flat, calm day, obviously, but it held itself together."

Drew McDonald was runner up in the super-modified division, ringing the bell in 1:52:01, while Marian Stewart was first woman to finish, ringing the bell in 2:40:52.

More than two dozen tubs were unable to finish this year's race.