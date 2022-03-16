A Butler Concrete employees works to clear concrete from the roadway at Bay and Bridge streets following a spill from a mixer on March 16. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Rough terrain at Bay and Bridge streets follows cement spill in Victoria

Butler Concrete employees quickly clean up result of human error, manager says

Dust was kicked up heavily at the corner of Bay and Bridge streets in Victoria on Wednesday after a concrete mixer truck unintentionally lost some of its load near a Rock Bay industrial site.

Around 1:30 p.m., an industrial street cleaning crew and employees of Butler Concrete and Aggregate could be seen clearing about a metre-wide trail of concrete leading into Butler’s industrial property on Bay Street. Human error led to cement being released from the mixer, said Butler Concrete manager Owen McLeod. Some of the material spilled onto the undercarriage of a woman’s car, which McLeod said he scrubbed clean himself.

Although the terrain at the intersection was rough as cleanup was underway, there was no formal closure of the intersection. Butler employees made quick work of diverting traffic around the spill after it occurred, McLeod said. He thanked his staff for their speedy response to the accident. A street cleaner was on scene later cleaning the material off the roadway.

