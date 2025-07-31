 Skip to content
Roughly 5 people died each day from toxic drugs in B.C. in May, June

BC Coroners Service data now includes an occupation industry page
Lauren Collins
People carry a makeshift coffin , representing the toxic drug deaths, along Powell Street in Vancouver on April 14, 2023 during an event marking the seventh anniversary of the toxic drug supply in B.C. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The BC Coroners Service's latest numbers on toxic drug overdoses for May and June, for the first time, include the deceased person's occupation.

According to statistics released on Thursday, July 31, the two most common industries for current and past employment are trades, transport and equipment operators at 21 per cent and sales and service at 10 per cent. Occupation was not known in 55 per cent of deaths. 

There were 145 deaths in May and 147 deaths in June, about 4.7 and 4.9 deaths per day, respectively. It's down from the 177 deaths reported in April, but roughly in line with the 138 reported in February and the 146 reported in March. There were 162 deaths in January. 

Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria continue to report the highest number of unregulated drug deaths so far in 2025.

Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health account for 55 per cent of deaths in 2025, with 269 and 238 deaths, respectively. The highest rates of death, at 44 per 100,000, were reported in Northern Health. 

In 2025 so far, there have been 915 toxic drug deaths reported in the province. Deaths among those aged 30 to 59 accounted for 69 per cent of the fatal overdoses, while 78 per cent of the deceased were male. 

Fentanyl continues to be the most common substance in toxicological testing at 70 per cent, followed by methamphetamine at 52 per cent and cocaine at 51 per cent. The BC Coroners Service says the number of deaths where carfentanil was detected has increased in recent months. 

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
