Elk/Beaver Lake will continue to host top level rowers, even after Rowing Canada Aviron announced it plans to establish a permanent training location in North Cowichan, sayd Brenda Taylor, manager of the boat house run by the Victoria Rowing Society.

Rowing Canada will keep some of its oars in Saanich, say officials

Rowing club official says financial impact of Rowing Canada’s decision still unknown

A local rowing official expressed disappointment in the decision by Rowing Canada Aviron to establish its permanent training centre in North Cowichan, but also tried to keep things in perspective.

“We are all disappointed and sad,” said Brenda Taylor, club manager of Victoria City Rowing Club (VCRC) and boat house manager for the Victoria Rowing Society, when asked about the announcement by Rowing Canada Aviron to establish a permanent national training centre in North Cowichan.

VCRC, along with the City of the Langford and Shawnigan Lake, had submitted one of the five bids that made the final list of competitors.

Taylor’s disappointment stems from the long history of Saanich hosting national team athletes in echoing comments from Adam Kreek, who had trained in Saanich on his way to winning to an Olympic Gold medal in 2008 in the most prestigious rowing event, the men’s eight.

RELATED: Olympic Gold medalist rower disappointed Saanich won’t host national training centre

But Taylor also said the club understood the process, adding that Rowing Canada will retain a presence.

“It’s not like we are never going to see them again,” she said, noting that national team athletes will continue to practice in Saanich leading up to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. They will also have a presence beyond that competition, said Taylor, who expects a lengthy transition.

Jennifer Walinga, who chaired the selection committee, said national team athletes will still be able to train in Saanich during the first two years of an Olympic cycle. Junior national rowers and teams will also continue to have a presence in the region, she said.

RELATED: North Cowichan will host new permanent rowing centre starting October 2020

The decision in favour of North Cowichan by Rowing Canada Aviron will have an impact on the budget of the boat house that the Victoria Rowing Society operates. Rowing Canada Aviron is one of four partners in the society — the others include VCRC, Greater Victoria Youth Rowing Society, and the University of Victoria — and as such responsible for 25 per cent of revenues generated. Taylor said it is too early to say what sort of financial impact the society will have to absorb.

This said, the closure of one window of opportunity, may open another one, she said.

Elk/Beaver Lake will continue to host high level rowing competitions, as Saanich boasts an “active and dynamic” rowing community that goes beyond Rowing Canada Aviron, she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Unruly passenger forces Victoria-bound flight to divert to Calgary
Next story
West Shore RCMP carry out two drug seizures, arrest one man in Colwood

Just Posted

Langford mayor says City threatened during meeting over speculation tax

Stew Young says he wants Langford exempt from tax

School district reconsiders late French for Cedar Hill, but Central is out

District says space at Central at capacity, while Cedar Hill has room

West Shore RCMP carry out two drug seizures, arrest one man in Colwood

Man arrested in Colwood after month-long drug trafficking investigation

Unruly passenger forces Victoria-bound flight to divert to Calgary

Police say charges are pending against a woman in her 40s

25 drivers in Victoria pulled for drug impairment since cannabis legalized

Little change seen in number of impaired drivers since new laws enacted

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should people have to license their cats?

The Victoria Natural History Society has sent letters to 13 municipalities in… Continue reading

Ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola expected to set sail this summer

Its first in-service route will sail in central coast waters on May 18, 2019.

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Wind, tides could combine for 7-metre Long Beach waves Saturday

Extreme wave hazard warning at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Vancouver Island dog walker accosted by man with bear spray

Woman figures man is afraid of dogs after latest in string of Comox Valley incidents

Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship

Nick Naydev posted the video last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas

Parents in this B.C. city can no longer opt kids out of class for personal beliefs

Change comes as part of ‘big overhaul’ of school district’s learning resources policy approved by board

Most Read