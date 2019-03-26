Royal B.C. Museum faces space, seismic standards and accessibilty issues; calls for public input

People can share their ideas online and in person from April 1 to June 27

Visitors look over the statue of a woolly mammoth in the Royal BC Museum. (Black Press Media file photo)

Visitors and local residents can help decide the Royal BC Museum’s future direction.

The museum has run out of space to display its collection and fails to meet current accessibility and seismic standards, according to a recent news release.

“Modernizing the museum will foster deeper understanding and enjoyment of our cultural and natural heritage, in addition to safeguarding and broadening access to its collections,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said in the statement.

The museum currently holds over seven million objects, including “archives and specimens of B.C.’s natural and human history,” in addition to B.C. governmental archives. Each year, the museum receives 880,000 visitors, according to the provincial museum.

People can share their ideas online and in person from April 1 to June 2. Public consultations will be held in May and June in Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Prince George, Terrace, Fort St. John and Cranbrook.

