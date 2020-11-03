Royal Bay Secondary School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a gas smell in the building. Emergency services has been notified. (Black Press Media file photo)

Royal Bay Secondary School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a gas smell in the building. Emergency services has been notified. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood’s Royal Bay Secondary evacuated following gas smell

No injuries reported, emergency services notified

Students and staff from Royal Bay Secondary in Colwood are being evacuated following a gas smell in the building Tuesday morning.

The Sooke School District tweeted at 10:54 a.m. that there are no injuries and emergency services have been notified.

More to come.

READ MORE: Pacific FC partners with Sooke School District soccer academies

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Royal Bay SecondarySD62

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay resident issued $1,150 ticket for failing to quarantine
Next story
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

Just Posted

Oak Bay Police ticketed a resident for failing to comply with the voluntary 14-day quarantine. (Black Press File Photo)
Oak Bay resident issued $1,150 ticket for failing to quarantine

‘We have no reason to believe they didn’t understand,’ police say

The BCCDC reported exposures on flights arriving and departing Victoria last week. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported on Victoria flight

WestJet flight 227 added to list of domestic flight exposures

A series of upgrades are planned for Saanich’s Ash Road at Douglas Creek. (Google Streetview)
Saanich plans roadside barrier as part of upgrades planned for Ash Road at Douglas Creek

Construction expected to start late November

Junior firefighters Declan Wells, Wyatt Powells, Isaiah van Wiltenburg, Dakota Stevens, Simon Byatt and Aydon Grant completed their four-day crash course program at Metchosin Fire Department on Sunday. (Facebook/Barb Sawatsky)
Six young men get crash course in how to be a firefighter, Metchosin-style

Junior firefighters can become full-time members when they turn 19

Royal Bay Secondary School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a gas smell in the building. Emergency services has been notified. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood’s Royal Bay Secondary evacuated following gas smell

No injuries reported, emergency services notified

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Jonathan Nolan, Michael Nolan, Hope Johnson and Willow the cutest dog hanging, out at the Kwa'lilas Hotel while they wait to be able to return home to Rivers Inlet. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wuikinuxv First Nation evacuation to Port Hardy extended to seven days

Rains have not slacked off, keeping landslides a present threat

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Visitors pose for a photograph outside the Nootka Sound RCMP office in Gold River on Halloween. Gold River first responders and RCMP handed out pre-packaged candy to children from the community on Halloween. Photo courtesy, Nootka Sound RCMP.
RCMP and first responders treat a Vancouver Island community to a pandemic-safe Halloween

A police approved candy booth and a crime-free evening were the Halloween highlights in Gold River this year

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22, poses for photograph in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, October 20, 2016. Hale has filed a complaint with B.C.’s Human Rights Tribunal alleging the university failed to take action after she reported a sexual assault, leading her to struggle in class and take indefinite medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
B.C. Supreme Court to decide if human rights complaint against UBC Okanagan stands

Former student who alleges the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint

A right-wing protester armed with an AR-15 style rifle looks at Black Lives Matter counter-protesters who are across the street in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Canadians are watching in fear today as their American neighbours vote in earnest, capping a campaign marked by rising voter intimidation, threats of postelection violence, and the potential breakdown of democracy itself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Selsky
Canadians await U.S. election in fear, as poll reveals anxieties about aftermath

The Leger poll left no doubt who Canadians want to win the White House

Most Read