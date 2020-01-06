Royal Bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

A Royal Bay Secondary student was taken to hospital after being struck by a driver while heading to class Monday morning.
The incident took place near the intersection of Wishart and Latoria roads in Colwood just before 9 a.m. while the student was walking to school.
The student was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“The student’s parents have been contacted and we wish the student well in their recovery,” said Stephanie Sherlock, communications for the Sooke School District.
“We will provide support and counselling to any students or staff who require it. In the meantime, students are in class and the day is continuing as usual.”
West Shore RCMP confirm a vehicle was in the intersection when the student entered the crosswalk. The vehicle wasn’t speeding at the time of the incident.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com
@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.