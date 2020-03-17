Royal BC Museum closes due to COVID-19 situation

Doors will shut as of 5 p.m. on March 17

Anyone hoping to catch the wildlife photography exhibit at the Royal BC Museum (RBCM) will have to do so today; after 5 p.m. on March 17 the museum will close until further notice in response to the COVID-19 situation.

“The Royal BC Museum has received direction from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture that the museum precinct should close to the public,” reads an online statement on the museum’s website.

This will affect all on-site partners, including the IMAX, Mungo Martine House, the Royal Museum Shop, Sequoia Coffee and food trucks.

“We look forward to getting back to our regularly scheduled programming as soon as it is reasonable to do so. We understand that our temporary closure affects our visitors, members, staff and volunteers. We are taking steps to minimize the impacts as much as possible.”

Anyone who has made recent ticket purchases can contact the box office at 250-356-7226 for a refund.

In the meantime, people can still access museum resources online through its learning portal, Youtube channel and online collection databases.

For more information visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca.

