Saanich firefighters block Travino Lane during an evacuation of Royal Oak middle school on Thursday at about 2 p.m. A suspected gas leak forced the evacuation. Wolf Depner/News Staff

UPDATE: Students at Royal Oak middle school return to class after gas leak evacuation

Class interrupted for suspected gas leak at 2 p.m. Thursday

The head of the local school district says the evacuation of Royal Oak middle school Thursday afternoon went off as planned.

“We had a beautiful evacuation,” said David Eberwein, superintendent of schools and chief executive officer for Saanich School District 63.

An estimated number of 700 students plus faculty and staff evacuated from the school off West Saanich Road to a nearby park after receiving a report of a gas leak.

It’s believed a worker from a construction crew hit the gas line along Travino Lane a little after 1:30 p.m.

“FortisBC crews are currently on site at Travino Lane in Saanich making repairs to a damaged natural gas service line which was caused by a third party working in the area,” said a release from FortisBC. The company said its crews had shut off the gas by 1:50 p.m, with repairs said to be underway.

Members of the Saanich Fire Department responded and remained on scene until well after 2 p.m. Saanich Police also attended the scene, closing off access roads to the school and directing traffic in out and out of the area.

Students returned to school about 2:20 p.m. after having received the all-clear.

Eberwein said regular classes resumed after the incident, with classes concluding around 3 p.m.

Always call or click before you dig regarding the location of buried gas lines and other utilities, 1-800-474-6886 or bconecall.ca.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
B.C. funds more overdose prevention in Indigenous communities
Next story
Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

Just Posted

Island Health offers naloxone training in Victoria

New board members, media invited to participate

Public input wanted on regional handyDART facility in View Royal

BC Transit has applied for rezoning of 2401 Burnside Rd.

National award for local leader at Victoria Golf Club

T-Jay Creamer wins CGSA/Toro Assistant Superintendent of the Year Award

UPDATE: Students at Royal Oak middle school return to class after gas leak evacuation

Class interrupted for suspected gas leak at 2 p.m. Thursday

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

Peninsula Co-op donates $100K towards Nigel redevelopment

Broadmead Care’s Nigel House first building in master plan

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Most Read