West Shore RCMP and military police have placed John Stubbs Memorial School into a lock down, SD62 said in a tweet just after 3:15 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Royal Roads, nearby elementary school briefly locked down, police on scene

Tweets from John Stubbs Memorial School in Colwood say police are on the scene

John Stubbs Memorial School was briefly locked down under the direction of military police and the West Shore RCMP, and Royal Roads University issued a shelter in place order on Thursday (April 27) afternoon.

Announcing the lockdown in a tweet published just after 3:15 p.m., Sooke School District 62 said students and staff are safe inside the building, and students who had already boarded their busses are being “escorted to a safe location,” under the supervision of their bus driver.

The district said it has notified families of students directly and more information will be released “as soon as possible.”

In a similar tweet published just after, Royal Roads University said it was issuing a shelter in place order on campus due to “an unfolding incident on campus.”

The university said the RCMP is on the scene “handling the situation.”

Those on campus are encouraged to shelter in place, and visitors are advised to avoid coming to campus.

In a tweet published just after 3:30 p.m., the West Shore RCMP said they are investigating an incident which occurred in a park near the school, prompting a brief hold and secure order, which has since been lifted.

In a subsequent tweet, Royal Roads confirmed the situation had been resolved and shared links to counseling services available for students and staff.

SD62

