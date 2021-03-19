Royal Roads University to welcome students back on campus in September

UVic and Camosun College also announce plans to return to in-person instruction

Greater Victoria University students will soon trade in their screens for seeing instructors and peers face-to-face.

Royal Roads University will welcome students back on campus this September, the school announced Thursday. This comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry expressed confidence that universities can soon safely have students return to in-person instruction.

“Our personal interactions are so important, and we are very pleased to be welcoming students back to campus this fall,” said Royal Roads president Philip Steenkamp in a press release.

“Our beautiful campus, on the traditional lands of the Xwsepsum (Esquimalt) and Lekwungen (Songhees) ancestors and families, is a source of great inspiration for our community. It is made that much more vibrant when students, staff and faculty are here to interact in person.”

Royal Roads said faculty and staff will return to campus prior to September in preparation for the school year, and will ensure all COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. This includes hand sanitizer stations, signage, plexiglass barriers, upgraded ventilation and increased cleaning measures.

“While Royal Roads quickly and easily transitioned to fully online learning, we recognize the COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching effects on students,” vice-president academic and provost Veronica Thompson stated in the release. “We are so looking forward to the days when we can see our classrooms active again and enrich student experiences with on-campus programs.”

The University of Victoria and Camosun College both recently announced they will also welcome students back in the fall.

For more information and updates on Royal Roads universities and COVID-19, please visit royalroads.ca/news-events/covid-19.

