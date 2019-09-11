UVic researchers (L-R) Rachel Cleves, Robert Gifford, Chris Darimont, James Tanaka, at Finnerty Gardens, September 2019. Credit: UVic Photo Services.

Royal Society of Canada elects four University of Victoria researchers

Robert Gifford, James Tanaka, Rachel Cleves, Chris Darimont earn honours

Four University of Victoria (UVic) researchers have been elected to the Royal Society of Canada (RSC). The RSC is a 137-year-old council of distinguished scholars and leaders recognized with the country’s highest academic honour. The new researchers are Professor Robert Gifford, James Tanaka, Rachel Cleves, and Chris Darimont.

Gifford is an expert in environmental psychology. He developed the term Dragons of Inactionthe reasons why people don’t do more to mitigate climate change. Gifford works towards understanding what it takes to improve climate-related human behaviour.

Gifford’s work attracts global media attention and government officials in the Netherlands and Canada. “I am honoured and privileged to be able to work on human decision-making about the environment. Helping to discover how people think about this crucial problem is what inspires me.”

Tanaka is internationally recognized as an expert on facial recognition. Much of his career focuses on facial recognition in people on the autism spectrum. Tanaka aspires to use his work as a bridge between education and community engagement.

These new tools are used to improve the lives of thousands of individuals with autism across the globe.

“[We] share a common belief that cognitive and brain sciences can unlock the mysteries of the human mind and this knowledge can be used to help others.”

SEE ALSO: New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Cleves is UVic’s first humanities scholar admitted as an RSC college member. Cleves uses historical stories to illuminate contemporary times.

“A lot of my work is dedicated to promoting diversity and equity,” Cleves says. Her writings push topical boundaries with violence, sexuality, and illicit sex.

“We can’t just write about the things that are romantic and erotic to us. We have to write about the unpleasant stuff too.” Cleves plans to continue her advocacy on equity and diversity as a member of the RSC.

Darimont is an interdisciplinary conservation scientist and the Raincoast Chair of Applied Conservation Science. His work focuses on ‘human predators’: hunters and fishers. He questions the causes and consequences of humanity’s predatory behaviour.

Darimont also works with Indigenous governments of coastal British Columbia researching wildlife and fisheries. This work provides habitat, foods, and security for culturally, economic, and ecologically important animals.

Darimont was an expert witness for the National Energy Board and Auditor General of BC. He was also an expert panel member on the design of BC’s proposed endangered species legislation. “I’m infinitely curious about the natural world, passionate about applied research to protect it, and have the privilege to work with extraordinary people who make a difference.”

SEE ALSO: WITH VIDEO: Two endangered marmots released on Vancouver Island

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
Next story
Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Just Posted

Resident stunned at strata’s removal of bike rack

Village Walk building goes a year without required bike parking

Rickter Scale: The unbelievable explained

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Retired Saanich police dog passes away

Saanich police, community members, remember Taz on Twitter

West Shore RCMP ask public to help locate missing Colwood woman

Shannon McGhee, 19, was last seen Sept. 6

Victoria to decide which properties get tax exemptions from 2020 to 2022

Three new properties set for approval while several non-profits didn’t meet requirements

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Trailer released for Jason Momoa TV series filmed on Vancouver Island

‘See’ will debut on Apple’s new streaming service on Nov.1

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Most Read