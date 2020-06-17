A runaway dog bit a CRD animal control officer during capture at Esquimalt Lagoon on Wednesday, June 17. (Photo courtesy of ROAM)

Runaway dog bites CRD animal control officer at Esquimalt Lagoon

Dog located in an area requiring leashes Wednesday morning

A CRD animal control officer has received non-life-threatening injuries while capturing a runaway dog at the Esquimalt Lagoon on Wednesday morning.

According to chief bylaw officer Don Brown, crews responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. on June 17 after a group of cyclists passed a dog running loose without an owner near the barricades set up along Ocean Boulevard.

“As our guy was trying to snare the dog, it lunged at him,” added Brown. “It bit him in the chest area and knocked him over into the door of his truck. He got a severe bump to the head.”

The dog was successfully captured and taken to the shelter around 7:30 a.m.

Notably, Esquimalt Lagoon is a popular spot for dogs and their dog owners to stroll through. The dog was located in an area that requires dogs to be on a leash.

CRD Animal Control is looking for the owner of the dog. You can reach the shelter by calling 250-658-5745.

