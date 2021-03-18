Runaway wheel crashes through window of SUV on highway near Parksville

One person taken to hospital

A Honda CRV was travelling north on the highway near Parksville on March 18, when a wheel from a southbound trailer fell off, jumped the median and struck the front end of the SUV. (Mandy Moraes photo).

A runaway loose wheel on the Island Highway outside Parksville brought northbound traffic to a standstill on Thursday, March 18.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., Oceanside RCMP officers responded to a call involving a single-vehicle crash along Highway 19 near the Parksville bypass, just pass exit 46.

Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP confirmed that on arrival, police found a Honda CRV with significant damage to the windshield and front end of the vehicle.

“The driver of the SUV was uninjured, however, the passenger received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital,” wrote Rose in an email to PQB News.

Police determined a wheel from a southbound trailer, being towed by a pickup truck, had fallen off, jumped the median and hit the windshield of the northbound Honda.

Rose confirmed that the driver of the pickup was issued a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act.

