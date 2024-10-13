Runners hit the streets of the capital city for the Royal Victoria Marathon

Hundreds of dedicated runners gave up the comfort of their beds on the morning of Thanksgiving eve (Oct. 13) to take part in this year’s Royal Victoria Marathon.

With the 8 km run starting at 7:15 a.m., followed by the marathon and half marathon launching an hour later, loved ones and supporters lined the streets of the capital city to cheer on their runners.

The starting line at Menzies and Kingston Streets sent marathoners on a route that stretched as far as Loon Bay in Oak Bay, before they circled back to Downtown Victoria, finishing just metres away from the B.C. Legislature.

For more information about this year’s Royal Victoria Marathon or to view race results, visit runvictoriamarathon.com