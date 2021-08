Saanich police and Fortis BC were on scene at the intersection of Lochside Drive and Claremont Avenue Aug. 5 for a ruptured gas line. (Courtesy SPD)

A ruptured gas line closed a road in Cordova Bay on Thursday morning.

Saanich police and Fortis BC were on scene at the intersection of Lochside Drive and Claremont Avenue at 9 a.m. while crews worked to fix the issue. By 10 a.m., Saanich police said the road had reopened. They did not specify the cause of the rupture.

