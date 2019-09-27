Premier John Horgan speaks to Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, Vancouver, Sept. 27, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

B.C. Premier John Horgan has no second thoughts or apologies for his government’s much-criticized decision to take $25 million from a rural diversification program to assist communities that have lost forest industry jobs.

Speaking to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver Friday, Horgan addressed the forest industry crisis that featured a convoy of logging trucks descending on the convention to call for assistance.

The province’s assistance is $69 million in retraining and retirement bridging funds for communities losing sawmills and associated employment, with the “rural dividend” program suspended for a year to help pay for it. Grants pay for tourism facilities and other projects to diversify rural economies.

The program is “not ended, curtailed, it will be back next year,” Horgan said.

more to come…

Previous story
RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Just Posted

Red Arrows’ quick display over Inner Harbour draws hundreds of spectators

The Royal Air Forces’ acrobatic team treated Victorians to a brief yet colourful aerial display

Oak Bay Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family, friends of Aubrey and Chloe

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

From Abbotsford to Victoria: Police embark on cycling trip to honour fallen officers

Three-day cycling trip ends in Victoria; memorial service on Sunday

Esquimalt seeks resident input as it peruses park options

Waterway upgrades funded through $17 million amenity fund

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

Langford’s Ruth King Elementary students planting seeds to grow knowledge in new learning garden

The school is the first in Canada to receive a grant from Project Learning Garden

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Students skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

Daughter of patient charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

Striking loggers receive support at Campbell River rally

Western Forest Products employees have been on strike since July 1

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Dog dies after plunging off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Most Read