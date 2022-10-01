Rural Saanich residents to hold all-candidates meeting

A group of Rural Saanich residents are organizing an all-candidates meeting to help people get to know who’s running for council in the district, and what they are each offering for the community’s rural residents.

On Oct. 5 at the Unitarian Church, 5575 West Saanich Rd. starting at 6:30 p.m., candidates will be able to share their views with potential voters and learn what values and concerns rural voters have.

“We want candidates to understand Rural Saanich holds the municipality’s highest biodiversity on both public and private land, provides food security and is critical in the mitigation of climate change. Farms and agriculture are the core of this community, and the natural environment of rural Saanich is an integral part of the economy and health of the municipality,” said event spokesperson Winona Pugh.

The rural area, protected by the Urban Containment Boundary is valued by the people of Saanich for its natural environment, high biological diversity, agriculture, forests and rural lifestyle, according to a release. Pugh said “rapid growth throughout the Capital Regional District has threatened most of these qualities,” and rural residents in the district have a sense of pride in their role in the sustainability of the municipality.

