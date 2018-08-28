Ambulance involved in collision at Burnside and McKenzie

An ambulance carrying one individual collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Burnside Road and McKenzie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, causing massive traffic delays.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. at the one of the busiest intersections in the Greater Victoria area, sending two individuals to hospital with injuries, while snaring traffic in the middle of the afternoon rush.

Ambulance towed away following MVI at Burnside and McKenzie. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/bQNcU7oemX — Saanich News (@saanichnews) August 28, 2018

The ambulance was travelling with lights and siren westbound McKenzie Avenue when it collided with the vehicle travelling northbound on Burnside Road.

While the vehicle had a green light, it should have stopped to let the ambulance pass, say Saanich Police on scene.

The incident created heavy rush hour traffic delays, though traffic fully resumed before 5 p.m. following a period of alternating one-lane traffic.

– with files from Wolf Depner