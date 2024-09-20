Rustad pledges $10B in infrastructure while scrapping density increase

Conservative Party of B.C. leader would eliminate the signature piece of recent NDP housing legislation

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad promised municipalities $10 billion over the next decade for infrastructure upgrades as part of a new approach toward housing that would eliminate what many consider the NDP's signature piece of housing legislation.

Rustad made his promise during a highly anticipated address this morning to delegates attending the 2024 Union of British Columbia Municipalities Convention in Vancouver. Coupled with yet-to-leveraged federal support, that figure could reach between $25 and $30 billion.

The pledge comes after the UBCM released a position paper prior to the conference that pegged the infrastructure deficit at $24 billlion over 10 years. But it comes with a catch.

"I would like to look at working with communities at doing pre-zoning as part of your official community plans," he said. "We are going to get rid of Bill 44...on this."

Bill 44 is perhaps the central element of sweeping housing legislation changes introduced by government during the past 18 months. It allows anywhere between three and six housing units on lots currently zoned for single-family homes.

When asked which other elements of the legislation he would repeal, Rustad said "housing is broken" without going into specifics, citing time pressure when talking ot media. But he confirmed his party's plan to eliminate the government's short-term rental legislation. He also promised to review the building code as part of a larger review of bureaucratic processes.

Rustad previewed his opposition to density and his support for pre-zoning during a recent interview with the Vancouver Sun.

"Going up is not necessarily the solution for being able to create (housing) stability," he said. "You need to be able to expand out." During that same interview, he also expressed support for increased density around transportation hubs.

Rustad's promise to eliminate Bill 44 drew some applause from delegates, with Rustad framing his opposition around democratic principles.

"We need to make sure that we support local governments and local democracies, not take it away."

He also made that point during the interview with the Vancouver Sun.

"It's a very authoritarian approach by, quite frankly, a hardcore socialist government."

Reaction to Rustad's proposal was swift.

Attorney-General Niki Sharma called the proposal troubling.

"We have made a lot of progress through legislation that has been at the front end of changing what is a crisis in B.C. and that is housing in this province," she said. "This UBCM really showed the co-operation that can happen with local governments and the progress that we are making in doing that. British Columbians need affordable housing."

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said he does not oppose pre-zoning.

"It gives some clarity," he said, adding that it should be done in consultation with municipalities. But he also stressed that he would need more information to offer an assessment of Rustad's proposals around Bill 44.

"What are we going to replace it with? Are we just going back to the way it was before or is there any other consideration coming forward?"

Rustad started off his speech by painting a province in decline while promising what he called "common sense" change. He lamented the state of provincial finances, which currently show a record-setting deficit of $9 billion.

"We need to be able to get this under control," he said.

He also pointed to what he called "rabid crime" and its cost to businesses, as well as the effects of the opioid drug crisis, which he framed as a problem primarily affecting men.

"We can't carry on with safe supply and decriminalization," he said in calling for a comprehensive approach that also includes what he called "involuntary compassionate care."

Rustad also promised to fix the health care system through cuts in bureaucracy, and improve affordability by cutting the carbon tax and low carbon emission standards. He used this part of the speech to address continuous questions about his position on climate change.

"(The) climate change issue is real," he said. "There is no question man is having an impact on our climate. But taxing people into poverty is not going to change the weather."

Rustad later faced questions about a two-year-old Facebook post that says "CO2 theory does not hold water," adding that all "projections and predictions" have been wrong. "Yet the masses have bought into a lie and as the saying goes, it is far easier to convince someone of a lie than it is to convince them they have been lied to."

When asked about this quote, Rustad reiterated that "climate change is real" and that "(man) is having an impact."

"Where the lies comes in is David Eby saying that taxing people into poverty is going to change the weather," Rustad said. "Our goal...as a Conservative Party of B.C. is to make sure that we deal with the real crisis that we do have, which affordability, which is one in two youth thinking about leaving this province."

Sharma accused Rustad of directly insulting the millions of British Columbians who are seeing the impacts of climate change first hand.

"He wants to be premier and believes that British Columbians are fools for believing scientific experts and their own eyes."