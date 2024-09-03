Rustad talks energy, education and more in Jordan Peterson podcast appearance

B.C. Conservative leader outlines views in wide-ranging session lasting nearly 2 hours

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad says British Columbia needs to have a “conversation” about nuclear power playing a role in the province’s energy future, and review educational materials that he says are designed for “indoctrination” of children.

Speaking on an episode of Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast released Monday, Rustad says he also wants to get rid of the carbon tax, which he says taxes people into poverty in “a vain attempt to change the weather.”

In the episode, which runs just over an hour and 45 minutes, Rustad and Peterson discussed a variety of topics including his revival of the B.C. Conservative Party as an election contender, energy and education policy, and “cancel culture.”

Rustad says the education system in B.C. is “teaching kids what to think,” rather than how to be critical thinkers, and some materials in the system are “designed for more of an indoctrination” than teaching kids important skills.

The party leader also says it was “crazy” for the former B.C. Liberal party to have banned nuclear power, saying the province needs to have a “conversation” about reconsidering its position, tying high energy costs to lower living standards.

Rustad says the ban was “because of politics,” and a means of chasing votes, and that B.C. will eventually need more power and be open to nuclear technologies such as small modular reactors.

The B.C. Conservative Party’s slate of candidates remains in flux after BC United leader Kevin Falcon bowed out of the race last month, urging people to support Rustad to defeat David Eby’s NDP in the provincial election in October.