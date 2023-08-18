Ryde the Rock three-wheeled motorcycle rally roars around Vancouver Island

Can-Am Spyder riders touring the Cowichan Valley and surrounding areas Aug. 14-18

Dozens of three-wheeled motorcyclists have been putting the pedal to the metal during their Ryde the Rock rally on Vancouver Island.

From Aug. 14-18 more than 90 motorists, many riding Canadian-manufactured Can-Am Spyders, stayed in Duncan and travelled around the Island with the goal of promoting the Island and bringing together three-wheeled motorcyclists from across the country.

“We’ve had a lot of very positive comments about it so far, everybody’s been super happy with all the rides,” said Terry Durant, an event organizer.

The first day the group rode in the Shawnigan Lake area and the second day they passed through Port Renfrew and Lake Cowichan. Most of the group met at Ladysmith Motorsports on Thursday, Aug 17, to socialize and visit the town before they leave on Friday, Aug 18.

Leading the pack throughout the week is road captain Mark (Spyderman) Adams, who’s been riding Spyders since he watched the first unveiling of the motorcycle at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California in 2007.

“I fell in love when I came back from that event, I put my deposit down, put my [Honda] Gold Wing up for sale, sold my [Honda] Shadow to a friend and I was on the very first production line.”

He said his first Spyder was number 684 off the production line – Jay Leno took the first.

Adams said when he was first introduced to the vehicle he knew it was going to change his life due to a lower back injury that made riding a typical two-wheeled motorcycle tough.

“People who maybe have disabilities or are handicapped in some way, like muscle issues, they can ride these, they’re confident with these,” said Durant. “It’s a brake with your foot, there’s no clutch. It just makes the whole riding experience easier.”

The rally has been held on the Island for six years. The past two years the group stayed in Port Alberni, visiting Tofino and Ucluelet, and next year they plan to return to the Cowichan Valley again. For more information, visit http://rydetherock.com.



