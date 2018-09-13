Saanich activist charges police with “cruel and inhumane” approach towards homeless camp

This was the scene at the main entrance to the homeless camp in Regina Park early Thursday afternoon. Activist Ashley Mollison has

As residents of the homeless camp continue to depart Regina Park, a camp advocate has raised serious charges against Saanich Police.

Saanich bulldozing tent city. Literally. Supporters and media not allowed in. Campers aren't allowed to talk to each other, leave, or buy dope. 1 resident already arrested. I wasn't allowed in cause I called it a police state. So #policestate. Not cool @saanich pic.twitter.com/PcIwX1xt2l — Ashley Molli (@aimollison) 13. September 2018

URGENT: 24 hour vigil against state violence. Camp Namegans is calling for people to stand outside the cop gates at Regina Park to witness the next 24 hours as the remaining campers pack and move their homes. No media or supporters are being allowed on site. #policestate — Ashley Molli (@aimollison) September 13, 2018

Such an inhumane and cruel approach to homelessness. Not only do people have nowhere to go, the strong arm of the state is moving in to tear down homes and lives. Is this what you wanted @saanich ??? — Ashley Molli (@aimollison) September 13, 2018

Organized a bunch of supporters to help pack up and provide emotional support to residents as they have their homes tore down at #CampNamegans. Was turned away at the gate because this is now a "police operation". @stopdisplacemnt pic.twitter.com/cSxVt56ash — Ashley Molli (@aimollison) September 13, 2018

Bright spotlights 24/7 on #CampNamegans hammering home the message that tent city residents should leave to nowhere. Storage that Saanich promised in courts has still not come through so many are sitting next to their packed belongings. This is dehumanization. @stopdisplacemnt pic.twitter.com/ktBa3t5bNo — Ashley Molli (@aimollison) September 13, 2018

Ashley Mollison of Alliance Against Displacement has raised a series of charges against authorities in accusing them of strong-arm tactics.

“Saanich bulldozing tent city,” she said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. “Literally. Supporters and media not allowed in. Campers aren’t allowed to talk to each other, leave, or buy dope. 1 resident already arrested. I wasn’t allowed in cause I called it a police state. So #policestate. Not cool @saanich.”

Sgt. Jereme Leslie of Saanich Police confirmed police arrested one person, whom officers have since released.

“There was one arrest this morning (without incident),” he said. “However, that person has been released and is now back at the encampment retrieving his belongings.”

When asked about the charges in Mollison’s tweets, Leslie declined to comment

“We have no position on an individual’s tweet,” he said.

Mollison’s Thursday afternoon was among several in which she attacked police behaviour.

“Such an inhumane and cruel approach to homelessness,” she wrote on Twitter earlier Thursday. “Not only do people have nowhere to go, the strong arm of the state is moving in to tear down homes and lives. Is this what you wanted @saanich ???”

Mollison leveled this charge among others in a series of social media postings that started late Wednesday. She focused specifically on the police’s use of spotlights that police had erected outside the camp Wednesday.

“Bright spotlights 24/7 on #CampNamegans hammering home the message that tent city residents should leave to nowhere,” she wrote. “Storage that Saanich promised in courts has still not come through, so many are sitting next to their packed belongings. This is dehumanization.”

Mollison continued to raise concerns, when Thursday morning, after police had told her that supporters of the camp would not be able to assist residents in helping them pack up.

“Organized a bunch of supporters to help pack up and provide emotional support to residents as they have their homes tore down at #CampNamegans,” she wrote on Twitter. “Was turned away at the gate because this is now a ‘police operation.’”

She later spoke of a “state violence” in asking the public to participate in a 24-hour vigil.

“Camp Namegans is calling for people to stand outside the cop gates at Regina Park to witness the next 24 hours as the remaining campers pack and move their homes,” she wrote. “No media or supporters are being allowed on site. #policestate.”

These charges hovered in the background Thursday morning as several police officers supervised residents as they packed up their belongings. The Saanich News could not access the site. Observations from outside the fencing erected Wednesday show large piles of belongings and garbage placed among the remaining tents. During the course of the early afternoon, observers witnessed trucks and other heavy machinery coming and go from the site.

Police officers positioned near the two main entrances also asked pedestrians about their respective destinations. Police officers also kept media at a distance from the entrance near the intersection of Harriet Road and Battleford Avenue.

A sense of apprehension appeared to be in the air early Thursday, some 24 hours before a planned rally marking the end of the camp.

But observers Thursday also witnessed several lighter moments. During one such moment, a male camp resident and a female Saanich police were kicking a soccer across the field.

The Saanich News also asked the District of Saanich for comment and will update the story accordingly.