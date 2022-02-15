Saanich acts quickly to boost safety on Cedar Hill Cross Road where cyclist injured, teen killed

The District of Saanich is installing new delineators, a street light above the crosswalk and new signage on Cedar Hill Cross Road near Merriman Drive, between Wednesday and Friday (Feb. 16 to 18). (Google Streetview)

Safety improvements will begin Wednesday (Feb. 16) to Cedar Hill Cross Road in Saanich near a spot where a cyclist was hit by a driver last week and a local teenager was killed after being hit in the crosswalk last year.

Among additional safety items being installed by District of Saanich staff are delineators on both sides of the marked crosswalk near Merriman Drive, and a new street light at the crosswalk. As well, the round flashing beacons will be replaced with rectangular rapid-flashing lights, delineators will separate Cedar Hill Cross Road and the sidewalk, and signs will be erected – crosswalk ahead, and ride single file for cyclists – in both approaches to the intersection.

The work is expected to last Wednesday to Friday.

The upgrades were spurred from the community’s desire for immediate safety improvements, Mayor Fred Haynes said. The district heard calls to make the area safer after Paul O’Callaghan broke his ankle after being struck by a white pickup truck while cycling along Cedar Hill Cross Road on Feb. 8.

Kaydence Bourque, 16, was killed in December after being hit by a vehicle while in the crosswalk.

“We heard you and we are taking action,” Haynes said in a release.

Other work happening includes tightening the road around Merriman Drive and Jennifer Road with pavement markings and delineators. Saanich police are also installing a temporary speed reader.

Single-lane traffic disruptions are expected during the construction project. A committee including a council member, an engineering staffer and police department representative will look into long-term improvements to the stretch of road, the release stated.

READ: Mother of teen killed at Saanich intersection consoles cyclist hit at same spot

READ: Fundraiser started for family of teen who died after being struck in Saanich crosswalk

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichSaanichTraffic