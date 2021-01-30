Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalk buttons can now be found at the intersection of Wilkinson Road and Santa Rosa Avenue and at Blenkinsop Road and Tattersall Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)

Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalk buttons can now be found at the intersection of Wilkinson Road and Santa Rosa Avenue and at Blenkinsop Road and Tattersall Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich adds new pedestrian priority crosswalks to busy intersections

Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalks give walkers a head start

Pedestrians making their way through Saanich in 2021 will encounter several new crosswalks that help those on foot get a head start on traffic.

During the fall of 2019, the District of Saanich kicked off a crosswalk pilot program that prioritizes pedestrians by giving them a walk signal before drivers get a green light. This first was installed at Cedar Hill Cross Road and Braefoot Road/Harrop Road.

Following a positive response to the concept – referred to as a Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI) – five more were installed at the intersections of Quadra Street and Reynolds Road, Quadra Street and Lily Avenue, Quadra Street and Beckwith Avenue, Quadra Street and Chatterton Way, and Chatterton Way and Emily Carr Drive.

READ ALSO: Saanich expands pilot program giving pedestrians a ‘head start’ in crosswalks

Early this year, the engineering department installed two more LPIs – one at the intersection of Wilkinson Road and Santa Rosa Avenue and the other at Blenkinsop Road and Tattersall Drive.

According to the Saanich website, other LPI installations planned for 2021 include Royal Oak Drive at Lochside Drive; Cedar Hill Road at Derby Road; West Saanich Road at Elk Lake Drive; Carey Road at Ravine Way; Cordova Bay Road at Sayward Hill Crescent; Cloverdale Avenue at Oak Street; and Admirals Road at Gorge Road West.

The crosswalks were recommended in the district’s Active Transportation Plan and “represent our commitment to improving walking, biking and other active mobility options,” said Harley Machielse, Saanich’s director of engineering, in February 2020.

At the time, he explained that when a pedestrian pushes the button, a walk signal comes before the green light for drivers headed in the same direction, but when the button isn’t pushed, traffic will flow as normal. He added that the LPIs – which are partially funded by ICBC – are a “cost-effective strategy” to improve safety for pedestrians.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CrosswalksDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Construction zone speed limits removed from McKenzie Interchange
Next story
Central Saanich woman finds freedom through care-giver

Just Posted

Liza Glynn and Steve Ward lunched Friday at Alpine Restaurant at the Villa Eyrie Resort. GAIN Group donated the prize as part of a Christmas donation to nominated caregivers (be they individuals or families) for their efforts. (Photo Courtesy of Liza Glynn)
Central Saanich woman finds freedom through care-giver

Steve Ward recognized for his role as in caring for Liza Glynn who has MS

Grade 12 student Max Miller at Oak Bay High collected 60 pairs of gently used basketball sneakers that others can use. Miller calls it Beaters to Heaters though many of the shoes are like new and all are in good condition. He is reaching out to basketball programs around town to offer the shoes and also gather more. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay teen’s ‘Beaters to heaters’ passes basketball shoes to new feet

Student athlete gathers gently used shoes to share with others

Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalk buttons can now be found at the intersection of Wilkinson Road and Santa Rosa Avenue and at Blenkinsop Road and Tattersall Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich adds new pedestrian priority crosswalks to busy intersections

Leading Pedestrian Interval crosswalks give walkers a head start

The Very Good Butchers, a vegan butcher shop, is opening a new flagship location in downtown Victoria. (Courtesy of the Very Good Butchers)
Vegan butcher shop to open new flagship store in downtown Victoria

The Very Good Butcher Shop appeared in Dragons’ Den in 2018

A gas pump at a filling station in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graham Hughes)
Greater Victoria motorists pay more at the pumps than other Canadians

Of 18 major Canadian cities, Vancouver, Victoria residents paid the most for gas in December

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

There still has been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of Nellie Williams and Fran Shurie on Christmas Eve, 2019. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime. This memorial, located near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue where the crime occurred, still stands at the site of the double homicide. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Investigation continues into Christmas Eve Duncan double murder

Police ask anyone with information on possibly ‘targeted’ 2019 crime to contact them

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

RCMP chalked up two arrests just minutes after setting bait bike traps in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Bait bike stolen seven minutes after being left unattended in Nanaimo

Two suspects nabbed after Nanaimo RCMP set bait bike traps earlier this month

Severe flooding was captured in this drone photo by Shawn Wagar. (File photo by Shawn Wagar)
Chemainus River flooding caused havoc a year ago

Water engulfs communities in the early morning hours of Feb. 1

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Most Read