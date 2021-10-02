Saanich and Victoria celebrates 100th honourary anniversary of Shelbourne memorial trees

Trees planted 100 years ago on both sides of Shelbourne Street to remember fallen soldiers

From left: Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes, Victoria Coun. Marianne Alto, Michael Travers, Joan Wenman, and film director Geoff Bird gather to commemorate on Shelbourne Street. (Photo courtesy of Mayor Fred Haynes)

Saanich residents and Mayor Fred Haynes on Saturday commemorated the 100th anniversary of the planting of the London Memorial Planetrees on Shelbourne Street.

The trees were planted on both sides of Shelbourne Street in Saanich and Victoria to remember fallen soldiers and nurses from B.C. in the first World and Boer Wars.

“Associated with the sycamore, the London planetree symbolizes strength, protection, eternity and divinity,” said Memorial Avenue Committee member Paul de Greef.

Memorial Avenue was formally dedicated on the afternoon of October 2, 1921.

Since 2018, the Memorial Avenue Committee has worked with both municipalities to install specially designed road signs along Shelbourne, which can be seen in Saanich at Shelbourne and Cedar Hill roads. In Victoria, they can be observed at Shelbourne and Albert Street.

Saanich has installed eight historical panels in total.

To highlight the history of the trees in Saanich, a film called Trees of Remembrance has been produced by Geoffrey Bird, professor of the War Heritage Research Initiative at Royal Roads University.

