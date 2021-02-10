(Google Sheets/Data from respective financial statements)

(Google Sheets/Data from respective financial statements)

Saanich annual wages lower per capita than Victoria, Oak Bay

Victoria, Saanich and Oak Bay municipal figures from 2019 compared

As municipalities gear up to approve 2021 budgets, councils across the region are scrambling to prioritize overdue capital projects.

This is especially true in the older cities of Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria, who, at times, are still dealing with century-old wood staves while trying to install the next generation of subground drainage, sewer and water mains.

Wages, however, remain the biggest line items in the municipal budgets. The latest comparable numbers are from the 2019 year-end statement of financial information (SOFI) reports, which were filed in 2020.

The mayoral wages for 2019 were $34,415.26 in Oak Bay, $116,492 in Saanich, $112,998 in Victoria, $44,769 in Langford, $58,500 in Esquimalt, $31,722 in Colwood, and $31,738 in View Royal. Councillors earned $14,604.48 in Oak Bay, $46,048 in Saanich, $45,199 in Victoria, $27,318 in Langford, $25,093 in Esquimalt, $15,861 in Colwood, and $15,216 in View Royal.
Google Sheets chart sourced from Victoria.ca, Oakbay.ca, Saanich.ca, Colwood.ca, CRD.bc.ca., Viewroyal.ca, Langford.ca

READ ALSO: $249,828 salary leads Saanich’s top-10 earners in 2016

The region’s top earner in 2019 was Dave Clancy with the Capital Regional District, who earned $387, 172, as project manager for the $775 million Core Area Liquid Waste Management that is now in place.

The City of Victoria’s $262 million budget spent $123 million on wages and benefits. Of that, $65 million went to protective services, the line item of municipal budgets. Oak Bay’s total wages was $24 million, of which $9 million went to protective services, while Saanich’s total was $107.8 million in wages of which $49 million was for protective services.

The CRD’s total wages in 2019 was $65 million.

A rudimentary comparison of wage costs per capita (conservatively based on 2016 census numbers of 92,141) breaks down to $1,334 per Victoria resident, $1,326 per capita in Oak Bay (18,094) and $904 per capita in Saanich (119,229).
Google Sheets chart sourced from Victoria.ca, Oakbay.ca, Saanich.ca, Colwood.ca, CRD.bc.ca., Viewroyal.ca, Langford.ca

Department heads at the CRD lead the way as the biggest earners in the region behind Clancy. CRD chief administrative officer (CAO) Robert Lapham earned $282,659, Core Area Liquid Wastewater Treatment Project deputy project director Elizabeth Scott $272,601, CRD top accountant Nelson Chan, the chief financial officer, earned $237,343 and Parisa Heidarykhagepoor, manager of project controls, $215,335.

READ MORE: Incoming Saanich Police chief will earn approximately $230,000

Victoria was next with city manager Jocelyn Jenkyns earning $232,559 plus $38,183 in benefits. Victoria top solicitor Tom Zworski earned $219,424.88 plus $19,063.60. Deputy city manager and chief financial officer Susan Thompson earned $215,079.15, plus $27,510. Director of parks, recreation and facilities Thomas Soulliere made $190,278, Fire Chief Paul Bruce made $185,900 plus $15,242 and Victoria director of engineering and public works, Fraser Work made $186,510.18 plus $17,768.

Municipalities no longer make police salaries public believing it compromises officer safety.
Google Sheets chart sourced from Victoria.ca, Oakbay.ca, Saanich.ca, Colwood.ca, CRD.bc.ca., Viewroyal.ca, Langford.ca

Saanich’s top earned in 2019 was CAO Paul Thorkelsson at $278,781. Fire Chief Michael Burgess, was next at $201,609, with director of engineering Harley Machielse at $194,156, director of planning Sharon Hvozdanski at $193,205, director of building, bylaw, sicensing and segal services, Brent Reems at $193,435, director, parks and recreation, Suzanne Samborski, 194,156, and director of finance Valla Tinney, $193,655.

Oak Bay’s top earner was CAO Lou Varela at $159,074. Director of engineering and public works, Dan Horan, earned $145,093, Fire Chief Darren Hughes, $154,379, director of building and planning Bruce Anderson, $141,807, and Donna Costin, the former director of finances, $124,793.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

CRDDistrict of SaanichEsquimaltoak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t pick up silver canisters on Victoria beaches, military warns
Next story
Red dresses hang across Vancouver Island to keep missing women front of mind

Just Posted

(Google Sheets/Data from respective financial statements)
Saanich annual wages lower per capita than Victoria, Oak Bay

Victoria, Saanich and Oak Bay municipal figures from 2019 compared

Marine location markers are known to wash up on Victoria beaches. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Don’t pick up silver canisters on Victoria beaches, military warns

Two marine location markers were found on Feb. 4

Critics of Victoria’s new Rental Property Standards of Maintenance bylaw don’t believe it is doing enough to protect tenants. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics question effectiveness of new Victoria rental maintenance bylaw

New bylaw lays out minimum maintenance standards for landlords

Aerial shot of Esquimalt Lagoon and Ocean Boulevard, which separates it from the Salish Sea. The City of Colwood is in the beginning stages of creating a plan to improve and enhance the public realm along the waterfront between the boulevard bridge and Royal Beach. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ambitious plans for Colwood waterfront improvements underway

Design options expected to be available for public input by this summer

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Police are looking from a man they shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)
Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gatherings cards, New Westminster police say

Man was wearing a ‘Flash’ mask

Health Minister Adrian Dix at a news conference in the rotunda at legislature in Victoria on Wednesday May 6, 2020. The head of a health authority in British Columbia has stepped down following allegations related to misspending on various items including $7 million for respirators that didn’t meet provincial standards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
CEO of B.C. health authority leaves organization after report into alleged misspending

Some of the respirators were deemed ‘counterfeit’

Ashley Marston’s award winning photo of Justin Webber bonding with his newborn baby Junia, and his daughters Evelyn, Olivia, and Avery. (Ashley Marston photo)
Vancouver Island birth photographer wins international competition

Ashley Marston’s winning photo ‘Daddy’s Girls’ captured Ladysmith’s family welcoming their newborn

A red dress hangs on the side of the highway near Campbell River. Groups on Vancouver Island are hanging red dresses at prominent locations to raise awareness about Missing/Murdered Indigenous women on the island. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
Red dresses hang across Vancouver Island to keep missing women front of mind

Advocates concerned incidents o Vancouver Island Murdered/Missing Women & Girls under-reported

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two male suspects involved in a home invasion that happened at a condominium on the 700 block of Poplar Street on Monday, Feb. 8. (News Bulletin file photo)
Victim struck with machete during home invasion in Nanaimo

Incident happened on Poplar Street on Monday night

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Most Read