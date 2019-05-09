Saanich approves 5.2% tax increase

Average homeowner will pay additional $134.51 in property tax

Saanich’s 2019 budget and tax rate is done and dusted.

Council Monday read and passed a series of bylaws including the 2019 financial plan and the municipal tax rate.

“I think this is a financial bylaw that resonates on the things that we all saw in the community, not just in the election, but also in the community feedback from our survey,” said Mayor Fred Haynes.

RELATED: Additional revenue lowers Saanich’s proposed tax increase

RELATED: Saanich budget brings 5.37 per cent tax increase

The municipal tax rate determines the amount of revenue that Saanich raises through property taxes. This amount will go up by 5.2 per cent — reduced from 5.37 per cent after Saanich received more than $200,000 in additional revenue. It means the average Saanich homeowner (based on assessed home value) will pay an additional $134.51. Almost a third of this increase goes towards covering the Employers’ Health Tax.

Saanich’s financial bylaw includes a four per cent bump to water and sewer capital funding in support of infrastructure replacement, a four per cent increase in the Capital Regional District’s bulk water rate, and additional borrowing of $1.55 million in 2020 and 2021 for the regional wastewater treatment plant.

Council also approved borrowing $5.7 million for Saanich-specific capital projects involving storm drainage, transportation and parks.

Looking ahead, preliminary projections peg future property tax increases for operations at an average of 3.03 per cent starting in 2020 through 2023, with some wiggle room upwards for inflation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Just Posted

Thirty years later, Buccaneer Days still ‘a blast’

Bob McKie has been involved with the Esquimalt festival since the 1960s

Andrew Berry’s lawyer draws comparison to Oak Bay ‘stabbing attack’ of woman earlier that year

“Nobody has been arrested or charged for it, right?’ defence lawyer asks

High of 24 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

Saanich youth among the first to meet the 2019 Tour de Rock team

Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer team launches Friday at Glanford Middle School

Early sailings full for BC Ferries between Vancouver, Victoria

Nanaimo sailings slower for Thursday morning runs

WATCH: Video captured of Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to… Continue reading

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Officials hope to resolve E&N rail dispute as court date looms

Snaw-Naw-As First Nation wants rail land back, court hearing set for May 13

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Most Read