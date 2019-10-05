Saanich approves plan to reach climate action goals

Saanich council has approved the steps the District will take to meet its climate action goals.

#Saanich passes motion detailing ACTIONS in response to our Climate Emergency declaration. Bit of a humblebrag as I’m very proud of our @Saanich staff Council for supporting this vital work. Read the report and about the actions here:https://t.co/YXNv30ZPvF #Saanpoli #yyjpoli pic.twitter.com/9lFlu6LH8V — Colin Plant (@ColinPlant2018) October 1, 2019

In March, Saanich council declared a state of climate emergency. On Monday night, council was presented with a report from Ting Pan, the manager of sustainability in Saanich. It outlined actions that can be implemented over the next two years to help the District reach it’s climate action targets for 2030.

The report presented steps at the community level which involve electric transportation, easing the process of switching to renewable energy and doubling the rate of tree planting in urban areas. Corporate level steps were also proposed and will involve implementing a climate friendly computer program for staff, creating a strategy to reduce carbon emissions of staff vehicles and modelling a low carbon diet through all corporate catering.

READ ALSO: Councillor wants to see concrete action after Saanich declares climate emergency

READ ALSO: Saanich looks to engage residents in sustainability through One Planet platforms

The report also asked council to establish various funds and dedicate money to the cause.

After the meeting, Coun. Colin Plant tweeted about the motion being passed and noted how proud he was of Saanich staff and council for supporting sustainability.

The District also recently implemented the One Planet Living strategies and technology to encourage residents to help Saanich reach its climate goals which include reducing carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and moving to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.