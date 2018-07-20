Coun. Dean Murdock has called for a dialogue with Vancouver Island Health Authority (VIHA) over changes that could impact the urban containment boundary.

Saanich balances need for sewer with rural protection

A Saanich councillor says the public does not need to be concerned about the future of the urban containment boundary that protects rural Saanich from development, but nonetheless calls for measures to preserve its integrity.

“I don’t think we need to sound alarmed,” said Coun. Dean Murdock. But he also hopes that Saanich will have to look for effective mechanisms that will protect the urban containment boundary against the backdrop of a potential policy change by the Vancouver Island Health Authority (VIHA)

He made these comments after council extended sewer services to two rural residential properties outside the urban containment boundary because of health concerns from VIHA. The regional health authority found both properties unsuitable for septic systems because of their respective “potential” for future health risks.

“Although the application is not in response to a current known health hazard, both Island Health and the applicant’s [Registered Onsite Wastewaster Practitioner], support municipal sewer servicing for this property to mitigate the potential for future environmental and health hazards,” reads the staff report for the application from 4543 Blenkinsop Rd. Similar language appears in the application for 4671 Pipeline Road.

Saanich, in other words, is not responding to actual but hypothetical health threats, and councillors wondered whether these applications marked a language change or a policy change by VIHA that could slowly but irrecoverably break the bounds of the urban containment boundary. As of this writing, the urban containment boundary is congruent with the sewer service area, except for areas where Saanich has already extended sewer service.

Against this backdrop, council asked staff to engage in a dialogue with VIHA. Murdock said during discussions Monday that VIHA might be unaware of the land use implications of its language.

If VIHA continues to insist on sewer extensions on the basis of “potential” rather than actual health threats, Saanich has to come with up a strategic response, said Murdock. “If Island Health continues to take this position, it will require a policy change on the part of the District of Saanich,” he said.

Saanich’s historic policy of restricting residential properties outside the urban containment boundary to septic systems might have run its course after having prevented subdivisions and development, said Murdock.

“If so, I think there is some serious thinking that needs to take place internally within Saanich on what policy mechanisms are available to ensure that intruding beyond the urban containment boundary isn’t going to be possible by virtue of an application to hook up to the sewer service,” he said.

Staff have promised to contact VIHA within the week as part of their search for a long-term solution.

Previous story
Victoria General Hospital reopens operating rooms ahead of schedule after flood damage

Just Posted

Death-penalty decision delayed for alleged cold-case killer

William Talbott is charged here in the 1987 slaying of a young Victoria-area couple

Group pushing to preserve Saanich Hydro land as park

Neighbours petitioning to buy surplus land on Kings Road

View Royal Park sign taken down after glitch redirects to pornographic website

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Victoria General Hospital reopens operating rooms ahead of schedule after flood damage

Four delivery and four operating rooms were affected by a broken water valve

Emergency crews responding to incident in Goldstream Provincial Park

Delays in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

BC Games: Dance, spoken-word highlights at Opening Ceremony in Cowichan

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

B.C. city wants pot punted from farmland

Concerned about conversion from growing food to making marijuana

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Saanich balances need for sewer with rural protection

A Saanich councillor says the public does not need to be concerned… Continue reading

FRESH IDEA: Victoria tech firm beneficiary of streamlined government system

Software developer FreshWorks awarded $1.5-million contract using new bid program

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

U.S president had suggested that auto imports pose a national security risk to the U.S.

Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is under an order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

Most Read